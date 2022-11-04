J.M Robson aquatic centre is one of the local facilities that have been affected by the gas outage in Lithgow.
The heating system for the pool and amenities is primarily operated by gas, which has left the facility without hot showers.
The pool has also had a significant decrease in temperature, making it difficult for some regular users.
"The pool temperature is keeping the elderly away as it's too cold for them," Aquatic Centre Team Leader, Melissa McManus said.
"Also not being able to shower after swimming has affected attendance."
Swimming lessons have been cancelled until further notice as a result of heating issues, with parents being advised once full operations are restored.
The pool remains open for lap swimming during this time.
The facility will be providing updates on Water temperatures on their Facebook page.
According to a media release from council, the community will be notified once the facility becomes fully operational.
