The community have been kindly posting some tips on Social Media on meals and cooking appliances you can use to make a meal.
Dennis Limbert posted:
Microwave - yes I know that this is not ideal especially when cooking for more than one person. But it is an option. Frozen microwave meals are not the healthiest or tastiest meal on the planet but you could make it a little fun for the family by getting them involved in choosing their own individual meal.
Stove top alternatives - the good old electric frypan is an option but they are not cheap and can be hard to find.
Another option is a little butane cooking camp stove. They are cheap and, unlike induction cookers, you can use your everyday saucepans and frying pans.
They are available at camping stores and hardware stores.
You could cook something like Spaghetti Bolognese this way. Or even porridge for breakfast.
BBQ - while these can not be used indoors we are lucky that we are in daylight saving time so can cook a barbie outside before the sun sets at 7.30pm.
An electric Rice Cooker - did you know that you can cook a complete meal in your rice cooker not just rice. Check out YouTube for recipes.
Slow Cookers - There are an abundance of recipes available online to ensure you still get a great hearty meal. Pinterest is a go-to for recipes.
Pot Roasts - If you have a slow cooker on hand, put your meat, vegetables and herbs with a bit of water in and cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for four hours.
Fresh Bread will be available at the front of the Temporary LINC office at 5 Railway Parade.
Vinnies have their regular food welfare service running from 1-2pm on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
The Salvation Army have a support line for those in need of food, clothing and more. For assistance, you can call 02 8775 7988
Anglicare have a 'fill a bag' of Pantry items for $12 service. If you are really struggling, you can talk to the team to arrange further assistance. Anglicare also have extra blankets and the warmth of the store on offer for anybody needing to escape the cold.
Anglicare's next community pantry is on November 13. Pension/Concession card holders are able to fill a bag of fresh groceries. Available at St Paul's Anglican Church on Railway Parade/Roy Street from 11:30-12:15pm. Also available at St Stephen's Anglican Church on 5 Willawa street from 4:30-5pm.
Secret Creek are offering a free meal for those who are unable to cook at home between 5pm-6pm tonight . Bring a container to be filled if possible, if not, there will be a few take away containers.
Lake Lyell are offering showers for $1 per 3 minutes.
If you are unable to access a shower, use a bucket or basin and pour boiling and cold water (mixed with shower gel if desired or use soap) and dip washcloth in water, scrub full body. Once Wash is complete, dry yourself with a Towel.
If you have financial capacity, purchase a camp shower from a stores such as R and K gas supplies or BCF. The showers are run on electricity
If you are concerned about the welfare of yourself of a loved one, please contact Jemena 131 909.
FRNSW
With a cold snap currently impacting the region, FRNSW reminds residents that outdoor cookers, BBQ's and heaters, particularly those with charcoal beads, give off poisonous Carbon Monoxide gas and should never be used inside homes.
FRNSW also warns the public not to use petrol-powered pumps, outdoor heaters or generators indoors due to the deadly CO gases that are produced.
Carbon Monoxide is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas that can build up in rooms and overwhelm people without warning, leading to death.
Don't risk your safety or that of your loved ones, keep them safe by leaving outdoor heat sources outside.
Jemena
Jemena want to ensure customers aren't attempting to reconnect gas themselves as it's dangerous.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.