ANZ has announced it is pulling out of Lithgow and Mudgee with branches to close in April 2023.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee, confirmed the closures in a statement on November 3, saying it will leave thousands of local customers in the lurch.
"From mid-April, loyal ANZ customers in Mudgee will face a 256-kilometre return shlep to visit the bricks and mortar branch at Dubbo, which is where their accounts will be relocated," he said.
"ANZ customers in Lithgow will be forced to make a 74-kilometre round trip to the ANZ Katoomba branch - the new home of their accounts."
Mr Gee criticised the decision as ANZ announced a $6.55 billion cash profit over the last year.
"Come April, the ANZ will deliver a stinging blow to our region, axing branches at Lithgow and Mudgee - even after recording a 5 per cent jump in profits for the 12 months to September 30, with every division reporting growth.
"With banking analysts saying that the ANZ is in its best shape in three years, why is the ANZ culling country branches?"
The closures follow a growing list of branch shutdowns.
"Blayney has recently been hit by closures. The Cabonne Shire no longer has a single stand-alone bank branch. Molong, Portland, Cowra and Canowindra are struggling after branches ceased operating, while people in Gulgong, Wellington and Oberon are trying to make do with reduced service hours," Mr Gee said.
"The big banks are putting profits over people. The obliteration of regional bank branches must be stopped."
