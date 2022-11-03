Local Resident and former Editor of The Mercury, Len Ashworth has expressed his concerns over the impact the ongoing gas outage will have on the community.
"The biggest concern of course is heating for people in in the midst of our coldest November weather since 1986," Mr Ashworth said.
"There'll be thousands of people actually going cold because without gas, they've got no heating."
Mr Ashworth said there are a lot of health implications, particularly for the elderly and frail.
According to Mr Ashworth, the heavy financial loss on gas reliant businesses will be devastating.
"It seems to me that about half of the food businesses are shut including all three pizza outlets, both east end fish shops are closed until further notice due to gas outage," Mr Ashworth said.
"There's sign on a Chinese restaurant that sums up the perilous situation for operators still recovering from the COVID restrictions."
The Mercury spoke with the CEO of Three Tree Lodge and the General Manager of Cooinda, who both confirmed that residents were being kept comfortable due to contingency planning.
"We're coping very well. We've got some strategies in place," General Manager of Cooinda, Jacinta Lightbody said.
"We've managed to instigate our contingency plan and we're managing pretty well. We've been well supported by the area health service and Council," CEO of Three Tree Lodge, Kate Hurrell said.
"As always local, state governments are working collaboratively with the aged care services."
Many eateries in the Lithgow region have been forced to offer a limited menu due to the outage. Some Businesses, such as Pizza Hut are unable to operate at all.
"We've got an electric oven and we're bringing in some hot plates as well," Marketing Manager for Zig Zag Motel, Jo said.
The 7 Valleys are adapting to the outage by having a BBQ out the front of their restaurant.
"We may be out of gas but not out of spirit! We have a new head chef & BBQ ready to go for dine in & takeaway," 7 Valleys said on a Facebook post.
The Lithgow region hosts a variety of visitors on an ongoing basis. The Gas outage has left Multiple Hotel/Motels without the ability to provide their guests showers.
The Mercury spoke with staff at the Royal Hotel in Wallerawang, who said "I've got a full hotel of guests who can't have a shower. We haven't had any cancellations as of yet, but I feel they will come."
"Our system is ran on Gas, so we have no hot water for our hotel rooms," Jo, from the Zig Zag Motel said.
According to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, APA and jemena can't provide a timeframe for the gas to reinstated due to inability to access the damaged pipeline.
"APA remains unable to access the damaged line, which remains underwater," Mr Toole said in a statement.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee also provided an update for the Lithgow area on social media.
"Best case reconnection scenario is next week, up to three weeks. I'm told the three week scenario is more likely at the moment," he said.
