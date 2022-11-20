The temporary pipeline to restore gas supply to all customers in Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon has been completed, according to a statement from Jemena.
Jemena confirmed that all residential, commercial and industrial customers, are able to resume their normal gas usage, including use of heating.
"This is great news for Lithgow and Wallerwang residents with the change in weather. Men have been working around the clock for this welcome result," Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham said on a Facebook post.
APA Group acting CEO Adam Watson thanked all involved in the quick response to the outage.
"Our teams on the ground have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from residents and businesses. APA and Jemena thank the community for their continued patience and support," Mr Watson said.
"I want to thank APA and Jemena crews for their tireless work and acknowledge the efforts and support of the local SES, the NSW Rural Fire Service, local Councils, and other community organisations.
"On behalf of APA, I also want to acknowledge the Local Emergency Management Committee, the NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, the Member for Calare Andrew Gee, and the many contractors and businesses who have pulled out all stops to help us safely restore gas supply."
According to the statement, APA and Jemena have had the support of more than 40 contractors from across the country during the during construction of both the temporary pipeline and temporary LNG solutions.
Contractors and businesses travelled from as far as Perth and Tasmania to assist in the process.
Jemena's Managing Director Frank Tudor said the response would not have been possible without support from local communities, and the broader gas sector.
"These past few months have been very challenging for Central NSW, with the impacts of severe weather and flooding, as well as the loss of gas supply for some towns," Mr Tudor said.
Accoring to Jemena, The temporary pipeline is expected to meet all the gas supply needs of Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang until the permanent solution is completed.
Jemena said the permanent solution is expected to be complete around mid-December, subject to weather conditions.
Local residents and small businesses breathed a sigh of relief as gas began to be reinstated to the region on Saturday, November 12.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said in a statement that the relighting process for Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon was well underway.
"This has been a very difficult time for our residents and businesses. There has been widespread fear, confusion, and disruption, so it's really important to know that the end of this crisis is in sight and that life can return to normal," he said.
Mr Gee credited those who have worked tirelessly to reinstate supply since it was lost on Wednesday, November 3.
"On behalf of the community, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who's worked so hard to get us to this point," he said.
"There's been hardship on many different levels through this crisis with residents who have been unable to shower or bathe, prepare food, or heat their homes properly."
The relighting process continues, with vulnerable consumers having priority.
An Energy Supply Emergency has been declared for the region as it continues to come to grips with a major gas outage.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole made the announcement on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9.
Mr Toole said the declaration is a step in the right direction as the situation continues to affect approximately 20,000 homes in the region.
"I would like to thank the Premier for hearing my calls and signing the emergency declaration," Mr Toole said.
"This will allow the Minister for Energy, if needed, to issue directions under s.25 of the Act that are considered reasonably necessary to respond to the situation."
.Mr Toole said that due to the location of the damage in the pipeline it is unfortunately not a quick fix for Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon.
"Temporary measures are being put in place as we speak to restore gas to vulnerable customers and welfare support services, these decisions are being made by APA and Jemena in consultation with Lithgow and Oberon councils," he said.
According to Mr Toole, Permanent repair of the damaged pipeline is expected to take several weeks, but there are interim arrangements in progress for the community.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole has provided estimated dates for the return of gas to the region.
According to the latest Facebook update by Mr Toole, Gas will progressively be available for the vulnerable from the week commencing November, 14.
All other customers in the Lithgow, Wallerawang and Oberon areas will have access to gas from the week commencing November, 21.
Mr Toole said that APA is anticipating that a temporary solution will be in place in the first week of December.
The Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar and Ispa Kebab have reopened their doors for the first time since the outage.
Both businesses provided updates on Facebook to advise residents of their reopening.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee provided an update to the situation, advising the 42 tonne holding tank will arrive at Wallerawang sometime on Tuesday, November 8.
According to Mr Gee, The progressive relighting in Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang is anticipated to start on Sunday, November 13.
Mr Gee also advised that the temporary pipe from Brisbane has arrived and work continues around the clock to restore supply to industries.
Lithgow Hospital could have gas supply returned by the end of the week, after a natural Gas tanker arrived at the car park on Monday, November 11.
According to Chris from Infra (Jemina's service provider) the gas tanker could supply the Hospital with gas for up to a month, depending on usage.
Jemina and Infra crews have been working to build a trench to the Hospital's Gas system, which will be connected to the tanker.
Chris said the carpark near the Theatre Medical Centre entrance will become an exclusion zone once things are up and running.
According to a release from Police Media, 75% of Lithgow residents have had their 'make safe' inspections completed.
Preparations for residents of Wallerawang are well advanced, with a 'make safe' operation commencing today, and plan to be completed by this evening (Monday 7 November 2022).
According to an update by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Lithgow could have temporary Gas connected by the end of the week.
Mr Gee said a 42-ton tank is arriving in Lithgow on Tuesday, November 8 and will be commissioned by Friday, November 11.
"Vulnerable customers will have priority," Mr Gee said in the post.
RFS volunteers are assisting in the long and strenuous process of turning off valves to homes in the region.
"In Lithgow there are 40 RFS members helping with turning off valves. They'll be starting this process in Wallerawang tomorrow" Deputy Premier, Paul Toole said on a Facebook post, Sunday, November 6.
Lithgow could be without natural gas for weeks, following a major outage in the area.
According to an APA Spokesperson, There was a gas leak on the Young Lithgow pipeline overnight that caused an outage to Lithgow, Bathurst and Oberon.
The APA spokesperson said the section of the pipeline that is impacted had been affected by recent flooding, making it difficult to access.
The Mercury spoke with a media representative for Jemena, who said that the situation in Lithgow could take weeks to resolve as it's more complex than Bathurst.
"There isn't actually a gas supply coming through the pipeline to service the region," The spokesperson said.
"APA need to conduct repairs to restore the gas, then Jemena need to begin the relight process, which is labour intensive. The team from Bathurst is small, but we are bringing in support from Sydney and possibly the SES."
The spokesperson said Jemena want to ensure customers aren't attempting to reconnect gas themselves as its dangerous.
If you are concerned about the welfare of yourself of a loved one, please contact Jemena 131 909.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, it is working directly with APA to ensure the community is provided with the most up to date information as possible.
Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to investigate the issue.
The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon apologising for the disruption and said flooding could be behind the issue.
"APA unreservedly apologises for the disruption this has caused and we are working with local authorities to understand how we can assist and support those in the community who have been impacted," the release said.
"APA, which owns and operates the pipeline, is still investigating the cause of the leak but initial assessment suggests recent flooding is likely to be a factor.
"The section of pipeline that has been affected runs underground, beneath the Macquarie River, and this area is currently flooded which means we have been unable to fully access the site.
"Our crews are doing all they can at this time to help reinstate gas to all affected areas.
"That said we are progressing several repair options in parallel to identify the fastest feasible restoration of gas supply."
