An Energy Supply Emergency has been declared for the region as it continues to come to grips with a major gas outage.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole made the announcement on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9.
Mr Toole said the declaration is a step in the right direction as the situation continues to affect approximately 20,000 homes in the region.
"I would like to thank the Premier for hearing my calls and signing the emergency declaration," Mr Toole said.
"This will allow the Minister for Energy, if needed, to issue directions under s.25 of the Act that are considered reasonably necessary to respond to the situation."
.Mr Toole said that due to the location of the damage in the pipeline it is unfortunately not a quick fix for Lithgow, Wallerwang and Oberon.
"Temporary measures are being put in place as we speak to restore gas to vulnerable customers and welfare support services, these decisions are being made by APA and Jemena in consultation with Lithgow and Oberon councils," he said.
According to Mr Toole, Permanent repair of the damaged pipeline is expected to take several weeks, but there are interim arrangements in progress for the community.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole has provided estimated dates for the return of gas to the region.
According to the latest Facebook update by Mr Toole, Gas will progressively be available for the vulnerable from the week commencing November, 14.
All other customers in the Lithgow, Wallerwang and Oberon areas will have access to gas from the week commencing November, 21.
Mr Toole said that APA is anticipating that a temporary solution will be in place in the first week of December.
The Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar and Ispa Kebab have reopened their doors for the first time since the outage.
Both businesses provided updates on Facebook to advise residents of their reopening.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee provided an update to the situation, advising the 42 tonne holding tank will arive at Wallerwang sometime on Tuesday, November 8.
According to Mr Gee, The progressive relighting in Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerwang is anticipated to start on Sunday, November 13.
Mr Gee also advised that the temporary pipe from Brisbane has arrived and work continues around the clock to restore supply to industries.
Lithgow Hospital could have gas supply returned by the end of the week, after a natural Gas tanker arrived at the car park on Monday, November 11.
According to Chris from Infra (Jemina's service provider) the gas tanker could supply the Hospital with gas for up to a month, depending on usage.
Jemina and Infra crews have been working to buils a trench to the Hospital's Gas system, which will be connected to the tanker.
Chris said the carpark near the Theatre Medical Centre entrance will become an exclusion zone once things are up and running.
According to a release from Police Media, 75% of Lithgow residents have had their 'make safe' inspections completed.
Preparations for residents of Wallerawang are well advanced, with a 'make safe' operation commencing today, and plan to be completed by this evening (Monday 7 November 2022).
According to an update by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Lithgow could have temporary Gas connected by the end of the week.
Mr Gee said a 42-ton tank is arriving in Lithgow on Tuesday, November 8 and will be commissioned by Friday, November 11.
"Vulnerable customers will have priority," Mr Gee said in the post.
RFS volunteers are assisting in the long and strenuous process of turning off valves to homes in the region.
"In Lithgow there are 40 RFS members helping with turning off valves. They'll be starting this process in Wallerawang tomorrow" Deputy Premier, Paul Toole said on a Facebook post, Sunday, November 6.
Lithgow could be without natural gas for weeks, following a major outage in the area.
According to an APA Spokesperson, There was a gas leak on the Young Lithgow pipeline overnight that caused an outage to Lithgow, Bathurst and Oberon.
The APA spokesperson said the section of the pipeline that is impacted had been affected by recent flooding, making it difficult to access.
The Mercury spoke with a media representative for Jemena, who said that the situation in Lithgow could take weeks to resolve as it's more complex than Bathurst.
"There isn't actually a gas supply coming through the pipeline to service the region," The spokesperson said.
"APA need to conduct repairs to restore the gas, then Jemena need to begin the relight process, which is labour intensive. The team from Bathurst is small, but we are bringing in support from Sydney and possibly the SES."
The spokesperson said Jemena want to ensure customers aren't attempting to reconnect gas themselves as its dangerous.
If you are concerned about the welfare of yourself of a loved one, please contact Jemena 131 909.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, it is working directly with APA to ensure the community is provided with the most up to date information as possible.
Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to investigate the issue.
The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon apologising for the disruption and said flooding could be behind the issue.
"APA unreservedly apologises for the disruption this has caused and we are working with local authorities to understand how we can assist and support those in the community who have been impacted," the release said.
"APA, which owns and operates the pipeline, is still investigating the cause of the leak but initial assessment suggests recent flooding is likely to be a factor.
"The section of pipeline that has been affected runs underground, beneath the Macquarie River, and this area is currently flooded which means we have been unable to fully access the site.
"Our crews are doing all they can at this time to help reinstate gas to all affected areas.
"That said we are progressing several repair options in parallel to identify the fastest feasible restoration of gas supply."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham has called for a significant improvement to information flow about the gas outage in the area.
According to a media release, The Council are working closely with the Emergency Operations Centre operating out of Bathurst to manage the crisis.
"I cannot overstate the importance of good communication to all those who are impacted,"Ms Statham said.
"We understand that there are around 5400 properties that are affected by this event. These include residences and businesses. By our calculations more than 13 000 people may be affected. Those people need to know what the situation is."
According to Mayor Statham, major manufacturing business, Thales has had its operations seriously impacted by the outage.
"Unable to run their furnaces, production lines have started to stop, impacting business and the workers. Business needs to know what the facts are and how long this will impact them"
"So far, I am bitterly disappointed in the communications by the companies responsible for the pipeline repair and the supply of gas. There has been almost total absence of advice about the situation, and how long supply will be stopped for."
Mayor Statham said she is calling on Jamena and APA to communicate often as the situation moves forward.
"Lithgow Council is doing everything possible to assist the local community," said Mayor Statham.
According to Mayor Statham, Council are working towards making amenities available at sports grounds and recreational centres.
" We are leasing additional gas bottles and have hired shower blocks to set up for residents at the Tony Luchetti Sportsground. Once a plan is developed, this will be communicated broadly with the community."
Mayor Statham added, "Council has worked to ensure a local presence by the pipeline company APA while this situation progresses. Council is working directly with vulnerable community groups, but we will continue to press for this direct engagement and provide advice to the community once details are known."
