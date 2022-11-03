Lithgow could be without natural gas for weeks, following a major outage in the area.
According to an APA Spokesperson, There was a gas leak on the Young Lithgow pipeline overnight that caused an outage to Lithgow, Bathurst and Oberon.
The APA spokesperson said the section of the pipeline that is impacted had been affected by recent flooding, making it difficult to access.
The Mercury spoke with a media representative for Jemena, who said that the situation in Lithgow could take weeks to resolve as it's more complex than Bathurst.
"There isn't actually a gas supply coming through the pipeline to service the region," The spokesperson said.
"APA need to conduct repairs to restore the gas, then Jemena need to begin the relight process, which is labour intensive. The team from Bathurst is small, but we are bringing in support from Sydney and possibly the SES."
The spokesperson said Jemena want to ensure customers aren't attempting to reconnect gas themselves as its dangerous.
If you are concerned about the welfare of yourself of a loved one, please contact Jemena 131 909.
According to a statement from Lithgow City Council, it is working directly with APA to ensure the community is provided with the most up to date information as possible.
Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to investigate the issue.
The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon apologising for the disruption and said flooding could be behind the issue.
"APA unreservedly apologises for the disruption this has caused and we are working with local authorities to understand how we can assist and support those in the community who have been impacted," the release said.
"APA, which owns and operates the pipeline, is still investigating the cause of the leak but initial assessment suggests recent flooding is likely to be a factor.
"The section of pipeline that has been affected runs underground, beneath the Macquarie River, and this area is currently flooded which means we have been unable to fully access the site.
"Our crews are doing all they can at this time to help reinstate gas to all affected areas.
"That said we are progressing several repair options in parallel to identify the fastest feasible restoration of gas supply."
