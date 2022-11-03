Lithgow Mercury
Comment

The Saint: Street party on a grand scale

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:40pm, first published November 3 2022 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Saint: Street party on a grand scale

AFTER a Covid induced two year hiatus Halloween came roaring back in fine style like something of a love child between the Rocky Horror Show and Ironfest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.