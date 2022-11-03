The Saint: Street party on a grand scale

INTERESTING to note the release of a report by Infrastructure Australia this week determining that the business case for the highway duplication between Blackheath and Lithgow doesn't stand scrutiny. The costs, says the report, can not be justified when weighed against the benefits. Guess these things depend on who you talk to and the criteria so we'll have to wait and see where we go from here, particularly as the 'new' Federal Government has withdrawn its share of the funding.