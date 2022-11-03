The Saint: Street party on a grand scale

AFTER a Covid induced two year hiatus Halloween came roaring back in fine style like something of a love child between the Rocky Horror Show and Ironfest.
Mayor Maree gave an attendance of around 15,000. Don't know who counted them but there was a lot of people of all ages creating a motley Halloween throng enjoying the all free entertainment and marvelling at the creativity of costume makers.
Food outlets did particularly well with a bonus ahead of the official festivities early Saturday with the arrival of dozens of hungry motorcyclists on a multi club ride to somewhere or other.
Road closures meant it was a case of trick or treat in negotiating a way across town for the non Halloweeners with out of sequence traffic lights at the Mort and Bridge intersection adding to a frustrating gridlock.
Parking was next to impossible anywhere within walking distance of the CBD with side streets jam packed. Woolworths would surely not have been happy when cheeky revellers packed out the supermarket above and below ground parking lots. And it wasn't just frustrated shoppers going around in circles; finding a parking spot near St Patrick's Church at evening Mass time required divine intervention.
As the unseasonal evening chill set in the fancy dress outfits offered little comfort and there was a bee line for many to the warm embrace of clubs and pubs.
But it was all good (usually) clean fun and no doubt those creatures of the night, and the less extroverted who went along just to be entertained, will already be planning to do it all again next year.
THE government is having a lot to say about the dire straits of out of control energy prices and promising action, whatever that may be.
Decision makers have been panicked by a noisy clean green cheer squad into making hasty decisions in recent years before infrastructure, and technology, was in place to keep the lights on and costs in check. Time to steady the ship before we're all sucked into an all consuming black hole. Less haste means more speed, as the saying goes. It was hard to disagree with Peter Dutton when he urged caution in 'the mad rush to abandon traditional energy sources'.
INTERESTING to note the release of a report by Infrastructure Australia this week determining that the business case for the highway duplication between Blackheath and Lithgow doesn't stand scrutiny. The costs, says the report, can not be justified when weighed against the benefits. Guess these things depend on who you talk to and the criteria so we'll have to wait and see where we go from here, particularly as the 'new' Federal Government has withdrawn its share of the funding.
