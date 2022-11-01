How the Lithgow region celebrated the 2022 Melbourne Cup

The rain couldn't put a damper on people's excitement for local Melbourne Cup festivities.
There were many options for locals who wanted to go out for lunch, refreshing beverages and a sneaky bet.
Punters enjoyed their afternoon at the Commercial Hotel in Wallerawang and the Portland RSL.
The Portland RSL was decorated immaculately and full of fashion and fun times with friends.
Men donned Tuxedos and Women wore their favourite floral dresses with fascinators.
The Commercial Hotel in Wallerawang was abundant with both lucky and unlucky punters who wanted some beer, pub-grub and the country town feel to mark the occasion.
The afternoon picked up as the time drew closer to 3pm, where the region, along with the entire nation would stop.
