Lithgow Mercury
Photos

How the Lithgow region celebrated the 2022 Melbourne Cup

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rain couldn't put a damper on people's excitement for local Melbourne Cup festivities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.