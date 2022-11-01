The possibility of future waste to energy proposals for the area will remain, after a motion to remove the West Lithgow precinct from the NSW Government plan was voted down by Lithgow City Council.
Local resident, Frances Chung shared her concerns in the public forum at the meeting held on Monday, October 31.
"While there are no active proposals within the precinct and the New South Wales Government is unaware of future viable proposals, the Lithgow City Council has included energy for waste incineration in the draft waste management and resource recovery strategy," Ms Chung said.
"There has been strong community opposition, which would suggest that there is no social licence for such a proposal."
Councillor Eric Mahony, said the communication around the nature of the precinct being taken off that map has been poor and lacks direct language.
"The EPA has recently advised that the map from the West Lithgow Precinct has been removed from the regulation, however it has also stated on the EPA that "the map may be updated from time to time to accurately reflect the planning status of proposals in the West Lithgow Precinct'. Proposals that could see a Waste Incinerator being proposed in a currently unknown location in the Lithgow area," Cr Mahony said.
"A waste incinerator that is likely to be fuelled by the burning of Sydney's rubbish. Similar waste incinerator proposals that have been rejected by an independent planning panel based on the risks to human health and environmental impacts in Sydney."
The motion of recommendation was lost five to three, with Councillors Coleman, Mahony and Lesslie voting in favour of the recommendation.
Councillors Statham, McGhie, Bryce, O'Connor and Goodwin voted against the motion.
Councillors who voted against the motion did not comment on their decision.
"My concern is that as a Council we have failed to take into account the depth of opposition from the community for a waste incinerator in the Lithgow region." Cr Mahony said after the meeting.
Ms Chung expressed her disappointment at the result of the vote.
"I didn't expect it to be won, it feels like it has already been decided. The West Lithgow precinct remains, it is just the map that has been withdrawn," Ms Chung said.
"It would be nice if council supported the community. Generally speaking, community were against this."
