Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

Lithgow Community Private Hospital to remain operation into the future

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inset: Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole and Mayor, Maree Statham have welcomed news of the future for Lithgow Community Private. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The region has welcomed the news that Lithgow Community Private Hospital will remain open, following a period of uncertainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.