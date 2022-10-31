The region has welcomed the news that Lithgow Community Private Hospital will remain open, following a period of uncertainty.
The Lithgow Community Private board made an announcement in September that the Hospital would cease operation due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the stress it put on the delivery of service models.
Following a series of negotiations with multiple parties, The Board of Lithgow Community private announced in a statement that operations would continue as normal beyond November.
"It's the best news we could have possibly wished for. The General Manager and myself along with Board members have worked tirelessly. There were many phone calls and meetings to try and get this to occur," 'Lithgow Mayor, Maree Statham said.
"I think the thought of 32 specialists leaving here would be horrendous. I'm delighted to hear this news over the weekend and let's hope that the new model will go on into the future."
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said he is pleased to see the Lithgow Private Hospital will be operating beyond November 2022.
"This is excellent news for the community who will be able to continue to be treated locally. The NSW Government is working closely with the LPH to create a viable plan for the ongoing future." Mr Toole said.
According to the statement, Lithgow Community Private a working with Nepean Blue Mountains Health Local Health District (NBMHLD) on an agreement to provide certainty for both parties
"There is acknowledgement of the valuable role played by LCP in addressing the health needs of the greater Lithgow area."
NBMLHD have confirmed the partnership with the private hospital will continue into the future, ensuring health services in the area remain.
"Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District has collaborated with Lithgow Community Private since its formation and will continue to work to closely with their staff and clinicians," a spokesperson for Blue Mountains Local Health District said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.