The future of Lithgow's popular 'Ironfest' event remains in doubt as organisers seek funding assistance from Lithgow City Council.
According to President Macgregor Ross, Ironfest Inc. was dealt an almost total loss of funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID came just before our 2020 event. We were four weeks out, so we'd spent almost a year's worth of money. Then we didn't have a festival. So we didn't recoup," Mr Ross said.
"We lost around $80,000. And that was money we use for our core operating expenses."
Mr Ross said it is important that the event goes ahead to provide a boost to the area post-COVID19.
"COVID has really hit the town financially and economically, and this would be a valuable boost, you only have to look down Main Street..There are a lot of shops empty. We need to start the ball rolling, again, post COVID," he said.
"I think it represents extreme value for money for on an economic development level. I mean, $100,000 as a once off will bring about a $5 million investment in the local economy."
General Manager for Lithgow City Council, Craig Butler said in a statement that council are considering the request for assistance.
According to Mr Butler, Council have provided assistance in the past to an estimated value of $15,000. However, the current request is for approxiomately $100,000.
"This request constitutes a large and unplanned increase. It comes at a time when the council's capacity, financial and more broadly, has been stretched by repeated disaster events," Mr Butler said.
Mr Butler said Council need more details of the bases of costs and will meet with the organisers to canvas assistance it could provide.
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman has spoken in favour of supporting the event after putting forward a motion at the upcoming Council meeting on October 31.
The motion is a recommendation that Lithgow City Council Administration meet and work with the current Executive of Ironfest to ensure the event goes ahead in 2023.
"Ironfest has injected over $40 million dollars into the local economy since its inception in 2000," said Cr Coleman said.
"It is unique in New South Wales. Over 250,000 people have come to visit our City and attend the Ironfest events, and many come back year after year."
According to Councillor Coleman, over 90 per cent of Ironfest's attendees are from outside the area and provide an economic boost to retail, accomodation and small business.
"After the last two years of Covid disruptions Lithgow City Council needs to get behind Ironfest to ensure that the 2023 Ironfest is a success and an ongoing event for this region," she said.
