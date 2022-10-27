Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

Ironfest in doubt as Lithgow City Council investigate assistance capacity

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ironfest is an event that significantly boosts local tourism. File image.

The future of Lithgow's popular 'Ironfest' event remains in doubt as organisers seek funding assistance from Lithgow City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.