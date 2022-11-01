Food options in the Valley Plaza are set to expand with the opening of Durks cafe in the coming weeks.
The business is currently operating as take-away only while the transformation of the former Michel's patisserie is underway.
Kam Uppalz saw an opportunity to offer cafe style food in the plaza after other cafes closing left a gap in dining options for shoppers.
"We will have a lunch menu, breakfast menu, more sitting areas. There will be a lot of Western style food, which i think will do well in this area," Ms Uppalz said.
"There's nothing else in the shopping centre, so maybe it's a big change."
According to Ms Uppalz, the food Durks will have on offer is unique to what is currently on offer at the Plaza.
"Our food will be more cafe style. Hot food, Hot chips, Chicken Schnitzel, Parmigiana, egg and bacon toast,"
"There will also be smashed avocado and more healthy stuff."
Durks are already selling their unique beverage options for shoppers who are willing to give them a try.
"We're going to have Red Velvet Chai and a Green Chai, not tea. Chai," Ms Uppalz said.
Ms Uppalz said she is receiving good feedback about the coffee both online and in-person.
Ms Uppalz is looking forward to having the business completely up and running.
"I'm very excited. I can't wait," she said.
"I just want people to know that it's new brand, new and full menu. When we are fully open, I want people to come and try the food."
