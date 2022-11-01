Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Durks fills gap in food options at Lithgow Valley Plaza

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Reid and owner, Kam Uppalz are serving takeaway coffees while the cafe is under construction. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Food options in the Valley Plaza are set to expand with the opening of Durks cafe in the coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.