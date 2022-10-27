Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: Highway relief pushed back

By The Saint
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 3:00am
So is there a Plan B?

THERE were celebrations and recriminations in Hartley Valley this week when the Albanese government pulled the plug on Morrison Government pledges for Mountains highway upgrade funding.

