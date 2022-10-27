The Saint: Highway relief pushed back

THERE were celebrations and recriminations in Hartley Valley this week when the Albanese government pulled the plug on Morrison Government pledges for Mountains highway upgrade funding.
Plan A, on the drawing board and debated in countless forums over the years, will receive no funding in the new federal budget and unless there's a Plan B that's it for now folks.
Nothing had emerged at the time of writing but don't be surprised if the Hartley section goes ahead. It was given priority as the easiest, and probably cheapest, of the stages between Katoomba and Lithgow.
In fact contracts have already been let and preliminary work started. The plan has created wide divisions in the valley with intractable opponents still wanting an alternate route that would bypass Lithgow - and send highway frontage businesses into despair.
It's hard to argue the section that should have been given priority over Hartley is the dangerous trek between Katoomba and Blackheath where it really is survival of the fittest - not the fastest.
The real killer on funding proposals was, and is, the grand plan for Australia's longest road tunnel, from Blackheath to Hartley, a bucket and shovel job that would cost squillions.
Now the Treasurer has shuffled the cards don't expect to cruise the four lane Mountains Motorway any time soon.
Pity really. We're promised it would have saved 12 minutes or so between Lithgow and Penrith.
That alone had to be worth squillions. Didn't it?
Back in a past life in the '70s kids clamoured for the Lithgow pool to open. Not much clamouring this year with our dampest and chilliest Springtime perhaps on record.
STILL with the Budget and you didn't really believe they'd lower energy prices did you? Now it's a 50 per cent increase forecast. The reduction was one those thought bubbles that seemed a good idea at election time.
AN opportunity for a pleasant afternoon while supporting an excellent cause tomorrow from 2 pm at Lithgow Baptist Church, on the highway at the Lee Street intersection.
A variety concert in support of the annual Operation Christmas Child will be headlined by Lithgow City Orchestra.
Entry by donation includes afternoon tea so dig deep, sit back and enjoy.
IT beggars belief that people continue to attempt to drive through flooded creeks, all too often with tragic results as was again the case at Gulgong this week. Anyone not aware of the dire warnings and pleading by authorities must live in a parallel universe. The solution is clearly harsh penalties for those drivers who take their chances with their own and others' lives. If they survive.
YOU have to despair at times for some of the people in this town. Monday morning Council installed new planter boxes along the Post Office wall, at the Cook Plaza frontage. Nice try but that night someone ripped out and stole most of the shrubs. Right under the array of CCTV cameras too. We do have ém!
