Lithgow Mercury

Simon still missing: Police reappeal to locate Portland man

By Newsroom
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:17am
Simon Mizzi. Image supplied.

Simon Paul Mizzi, aged 45, was last spoken to in the morning of Saturday 22 October 2022.

