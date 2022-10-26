Simon still missing: Police reappeal to locate Portland man

Simon Paul Mizzi, aged 45, was last spoken to in the morning of Saturday 22 October 2022.
When Simon could not be located, and did not return to his Portland home, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Simon's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Simon is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 175cm tall, of slim build, with brown short/shaved hair.
When last sighted he was wearing an orange hi-visibility work top, dark coloured pants and black boots.
He may be driving a 2012-model white Volkswagen Amarok utility with NSW registration 'DE19XO'.
Inquiries have established that the vehicle was last seen on the Oxley Highway between Tamworth and Bendemeer in the New England area at 4pm on Sunday 23 October 2022.
Simon maybe travelling to the Casino and Lismore areas.
Anyone who may have seen Simon or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
