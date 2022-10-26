La Salle students Macy Brown, Jarah Cafe and Gabrielle Dray attended the Interschools Horse Extravaganza (ISHE) at Tamworth.
The ISHE is an event that runs for four days and includes various equestrian disciplines.
The students competed in a number of disciplines including: showjumping, show riding, campdrafting, sporting and Working horse challenges over 5 days.
There were over 820 horses competing, and each of the students came home with placings in their events.
"All girls showed great sportsmanship, in helping each other. They also tried and learnt some new things," Team Manager, Tammy Brown said.
"The girls showed excellent horsemanship and are keen to continue competing for La Salle in future events. A big thank you to the parents who attended and helped'
The event was the final inter-school competition for the year.
The students will finish 2022 off continuing to participate in their club events.
Results:
Gabrielle - 8th in Showjumping
Jarah - 4th in Flag race
Macy - 1st in Bending
