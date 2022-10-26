Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Council declares victory in Bell Quarry saga

October 26 2022 - 7:00am
The old Bell Quarry. Picture supplied

Lithgow Council has declared victory in a long-running battle to stop tonnes of landfill being transported through Bell.

Local News

