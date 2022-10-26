Lithgow Council declares victory in Bell Quarry saga

Lithgow Council has declared victory in a long-running battle to stop tonnes of landfill being transported through Bell.
The applicant behind the plan for a quarry in Clarence has withdrawn their appeal after 18 months of legal wrangling.
The plan would have seen dozens of trucks a day carrying landfill up either Bells Line of Road or the Great Western Highway and then along Sandham Road, Bell, to the old quarry.
Lithgow City Council mayor Maree Statham said she was "very pleased with this outcome".
"Lithgow Council is most serious about the proper exercise of our significant planning responsibilities. Council is always prepared to defend its planning recommendations in the Land and Environment Court. The proposed development generated an enormous amount of opposition within the local community. Residents have followed the case closely and are undoubtedly relieved at the outcome," she said.
Kaye Whitbread, one of the residents of Sandham Road, Bell, who has fought long and hard against the plan, was delighted that the campaign had been won.
"We're all stunned but happily so," she said.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill also declared the outcome an "outstanding result".
"I congratulate the community and the BMCC team for their submissions and activism," he said.
"This whole process has been one that is entirely consistent with our values of protecting the environment and supporting the quality of life of Blue Mountains residents."
A development application for the proposal was rejected by the Western Planning Panel in April 2020 but the company behind it appealed to the Land and Environment Court.
The panel voted unanimously to reject the DA, saying it would bring "unacceptable environmental impacts" to the Blue Mountains National Park, the world heritage area and the Wollangambe and Colo river systems.
"The scope of the likely adverse environmental and amenity impacts ... indicates that the site is not suitable for the proposed use," it ruled.
"The site is acknowledged as stable and its condition is manageable in its current form. As a result, the public interest justification of the proposal as a necessary rehabilitation project is not compelling."
Lithgow Council readied to defend its position in court, with Blue Mountains City Council joining the proceedings to argue against the appeal.
The discontinuance of the case exhausts the applicant's appeal rights for that development application.
