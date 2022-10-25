Central Tablelands Garden Trail to showcase five gardens

The brainchild of horticulturist, nurseryman and avid plant collector David Kennedy, the Central Tablelands Garden Trail is in its second year and features five stunning, diverse and spectacularly colourful gardens.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries: Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metal art by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H; Harp of Erin will offer the metal art of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Horticulturists David Kennedy from Highfields and Steven Vella from Wild Meadows will be selling rare plants and both have a wealth of knowledge about gardening.
If you would like to experience music in the garden, Highfields have tickets on sale through their website www.cloverhillrareplants.com to experience the Kanimbla String Quartet, champagne and canapes from 4.30pm on Saturday, October 29. Bookings essential. Call David on 0419 133 154 for more details.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
Search Central Tablelands Garden Trail for more information. Cost: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12 Harp of Erin free of charge). Children under 16 free of charge. Open 10am-4pm each day.
