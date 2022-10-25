Lithgow Mercury

Central Tablelands Garden Trail to showcase five gardens

Updated October 25 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Highfields garden in Hartley. Picture supplied

The brainchild of horticulturist, nurseryman and avid plant collector David Kennedy, the Central Tablelands Garden Trail is in its second year and features five stunning, diverse and spectacularly colourful gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.