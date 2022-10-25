Lithgow Mercury
Meet the Locals

John Kearns reflects on 50 years as Justice of the Peace

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 2:18am
John Kearns with his Justice of the Peace certificate outside the Glen Museum, Portland. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

John Kearns has long been known for his community spirit. After recently being commemorated for 50 years as a Justice Of the Peace (JP), Mr Kearns reflects on his time serving the community he loves dearly.

