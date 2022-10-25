John Kearns has long been known for his community spirit. After recently being commemorated for 50 years as a Justice Of the Peace (JP), Mr Kearns reflects on his time serving the community he loves dearly.
"I think I followed the traits of my dad. He was very community minded. Just from from each sort of encouragement, I suppose," Mr Kearns said.
"I was the secretary of the football when I was 18 years of age, and then I was also the local town band. I did executive positions with that, President, Secretary and stuff."
In 1971, an opportunity was presented to Mr Kearns that would continue with him to this day.
"Local Federal Member of Parliament, Tony Luchetti, asked me would I like to be a JP. I said 'okay.' So he nominated me. I was sworn in and have been performing the duties ever since," Mr Kearns said.
"Generally, it's a very rewarding thing. The best part about it is meeting people. I've met a lot of new friends looking for JPS."
"I don't know where the 50 years has gone."
Mr Kearns enjoyed a fullfilling career with the local post office for the duration of his working life. He stared as a telegram boy and worked various positions until his retirement.
"It turned into my working life, 39 years where i advanced to different positions. When I retired in 2000, I was postal manager," Mr Kearns said.
"It was a very enjoyable time of work."
To this day, Mr Kearns continues to service the community, assisting its most vulnerable at Portland Vinnies.
"I've done a lot of community work with different activities in town with a local band, the football club, health services, swimming pool, and the local museum and now Saint Vincent DePaul."
Mr Kearns has a lot of love for the town he was born in. According to Mr Kearns, Portland is growing and community spirit is more important than ever, as new residents move in.
"I think Portland's sort of still vibrant, We've got people who really put their time into our service, there's still quite a bit of activity for people. It's surprising the number of new residents in town and It's important to make them feel welcome and get them involved in the community, which would be good," he said.
