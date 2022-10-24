Lithgow Mercury
'Under Lens and Radar' reveals new information of Hartley Vale Cemetery

By Contributed
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:42am, first published October 24 2022 - 10:55pm
Hartley Cemetery. Picture supplied.

A new book, Under Lens and Radar, reveals amazing new information on the Hartley Valley Cemetery.

