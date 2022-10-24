A new book, Under Lens and Radar, reveals amazing new information on the Hartley Valley Cemetery.
Written by Louise and Gerald Steding, forensic archaeologist and heritage conservators, it is based on research using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. The book discloses some astounding facts:
"Results indicate that many more people are buried in Hartley Vale Cemetery than those listed on signage at its entrance, and there are many more graves than those viewed by the visiting public.
"Unmarked graves total 99, including those 14 graves located by the Hartley Vale Mt Blaxland Reserve trust in 2000. This increases the minimum number of buried individuals, from 152 named persons to at least 202 people interred in Hartley Vale Cemetery."
Hartley Vale Cemetery Managers have asked that any descendants of the unmarked graves contact them so that they can update their list of people buried in the historic site. The book is published as Under Lens and Radar, Hartley Vale Cemetery (In Focus Press, Camden, NSW, www.coldcase.au. )
"The managers would also like to inform the public of a change of Chairperson as our previous Chair, David Hirsch has taken on the role of President of Sydney Rotary Club for which we heartily congratulate him. Wyn Jones, renowned ecologist of Wollemi Pine Discovery fame is warmly welcomed as our new Chairperson," they said.
"In other developments the Reserve Land Managers are also happy to inform the community that a grant has been received for the erection of a shelter shed at the entrance to the cemetery for the use of the general public. We thank the Lithgow Council for this grant. We would also like to acknowledge the generous donation to the upkeep of the cemetery by Neil Best, a descendant of Rosetta Meurant who is buried in the Hartley Vale Cemetery."
If you wish to contact the Hartley Vale Mount Blaxland Reserve Land Managers, please email hvmbrlm@gmail.com or ring Frances Leighton on 0405634229.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.