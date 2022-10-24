Have you seen Simon? Police appeal to locate missing Portland man

A geo-targeted SMS has been issued to the Lithgow, Portland and Bathurst areas as police appeal for public assistance to locate a man missing near Lithgow.
Simon Paul Mizzi, aged 45, was last spoken to in the morning of Saturday 22 October 2022.
When Simon could not be located and did not return to his Portland home, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns for Simon's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Simon is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 175cm tall, of slim build, with brown short/shaved hair.
He may be driving a 2012 white Volkswagen Amarok utility with NSW registration 'DE19XO'.
Anyone who may have seen Simon or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
