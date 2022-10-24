The body of a woman in her 20s has been found after she went missing in flood waters in the state's Central West.
About 11pm on Sunday, October 23, emergency services were called to Cooyal Creek at Gulgong, 30 kilometres north of Mudgee, after reports a vehicle had been swept into flood waters.
The driver, a 45-year-old man, and two male passengers - aged 43 and 26 - escaped the vehicle and made their way to safety.
A third passenger - a woman aged in her 20s - reportedly also got out but was missing for some time.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, assisted by the State Emergency Service (SES) and Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) conducted land and water searches. The Toll Rescue Helicopter also attended to assist.
About 9.50am on Monday, the body of a woman was located on the riverbank. While she is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of the missing 28-year-old woman.
Roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
