Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

Wallerwang station to supply passenger services following NSW government announcement

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:19am, first published October 24 2022 - 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway with Locals at Wallerwang Station. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Local residents and business owners have welcomed an announcement of the reopening of Wallerawang train station for transport services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.