Local residents and business owners have welcomed an announcement of the reopening of Wallerawang train station for transport services.
On Monday, October 24, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway and Deputy Premier, Paul Toole announced that the Bathurst Bullet will stop at Wallerawang from late 2023.
Wallerawang resident, Helen Markovic travels often to visit her Mother in South West Sydney. Ms Markovic said it will be easier for her to catch the early train, once services commence at Wallerawang.
"We need it. I think there will be a lot more business with the railway opening, because people will be coming and going. I think it will be awesome," Ms Markovic said.
Resident, Steve Jackson praised Deputy Premier and State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole for lobbying for the reactivation of the station.
"I think this will be one of the few occasions that everyone agrees, this is good for the town. I'm pretty happy that he has done this, " Mr Jackson said.
Local business owner Linda Cluff said the reopening of the station is terrific and will be good for tourism.
According to Mr Toole, the State Government will be investing $7 million for carpark and lighting upgrades, CCTV surveillance, and platform improvements.
"This is going to benefit everybody. It's going to benefit people who are in business. It's going to benefit families. It's going to benefit the elderly," Mr Toole said.
"Everyone is going to benefit from this announcement and the upgrade to the train station."
Mr Farraway said the station upgrade and return of passenger services would give the Wallerawang community more travel options.
"Putting Wallerawang station back on the map means the community has greater access to public transport and more flexibility to get from A to B," Mr Farraway said.
