Smoke-filled newsrooms and power suits to trackie dacks and Google Hangouts

I've been in the media game for a long time now - 15 years in fact.
I started on a dusty old computer, surrounded by photographers, ad designers and the constant ring of telephones in a busy newsroom.
This was long before social media as we know it. There was no iPhone, no smart devices and iPods were the gadget of the day.
Then there was the thrill of the chase when one of your experienced peers received a tip on a good yarn - the newsroom came alive as you'd watch and listen in awe at them working their contacts.
Those were the days.
Across three decades I have seen some big changes in this industry - from big cameras to the iPhones of today, The Mercury transitioning to a weekly, the decline in newspaper popularity as social media takes hold.
But probably the most significant change for me has been the move to working from home.
The move from wearing a suit to trackie dacks.
Today we have a new breed, a new generation of journalists, some who only know their colleagues as faces on their laptop.
They have never met in person but they know no different.
They will never get to experience that rush of newsroom adrenaline when someone breaks a big story.
They will never experience the office camaraderie and will only meet daily with their peers via a Google Hangout.
Don't get me wrong - we still get the job done and deliver the news but as an older scribe, I miss that buzz only a newsroom could bring.
For me it's a different ball game.
My team is spread between Lithgow, Portland, Mudgee and Oberon.
It's not like I can yell across a sea of desks and ask them a question.
I initially saw this working from home gig as being fraught with challenges but thanks to today's technology it's working.
Our parent company Australian Community Media has more than 140 rural and regional newspapers and community-based websites across the country.
We are all connected, sharing stories, ideas and resources.
When our office closed and we were asked to work from home I had fears about work productivity and connectivity.
I was wrong.
We are now more productive and more accountable than ever before - in fact we have to learn when to pull up stumps at the end of the day because we feel we have to justify working unsupervised.
There will always be change and new beginnings.
Sure today's workplace is not like it was, but we can still cling to the memories of those heady days of the past.
Ben Palmer
Editor
