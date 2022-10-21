Renowned artist leads day of arts and science at Lake Wallace

Residents of Lithgow will have the opportunity to paint alongside renowned artists and explore aquatic life on the banks of Lake Wallace, as part of a special Western Sydney University event.
Lucy Culliton, one of Australia's most recognised contemporary landscape and still life artists with a strong connection to the area will be the feature artist of the day on Saturday, November 5.
The unique event will be delivered by the University's acclaimed Painted River Project and as part of the Regenerating Lithgow Series.
Painted River Project founder, and well-respected artist, Dr Leo Robba from the School of Humanities and Communication Arts, said he looks forward to joining the community for a day of creative and scientific collaboration.
"We're honoured to bring the Painted River Project to such a precious environment as Lake Wallace and to have Lucy, share her expertise and wonderful way of picturing the natural world," Dr Robba said.
"Art and science are often seen as different disciplines, but they have many parallels.
Both require you to ask questions through observation and to test your ideas through exploration to realise an outcome".
Dr Ian Wright, an award-winning water ecologist and partner in the project from the School of Science, said participants will also learn about the waterways and creatures that impact our water ecology as part of the day.
"Fostering the connection between local communities and their waterways is vital to conserving our fragile natural systems," Dr Wright said.
"Residents will learn about the special ecology of the area including its water quality and the plant and animal species."
The Painted River Project endeavours to engage the community through art on the health and future vision for the rivers given it is central to the future planning of our region. Water and our river systems are the foundation of healthy cities and human well-being.
The Lake Wallace event is an initiative of Western Sydney University's Maldhan Lithgow Transformation Hub and received grant funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Agency.
Residents and guests are encouraged to bring their own art-making materials and a picnic to the event however free canvases, paints and easels will be provided on the day.
For more information or to register to attend, please visit the web page.
