Hats off to our educators Advertising Feature

Celebrate our teachers.

The unsung heroes of our children's futures are the wonderful, hard-working teachers who guide them through learning every day.

For the past two years especially, teaching has been a challenging and stressful vocation as COVID-19 restrictions forced teachers away from face-to-face training in classrooms.

Since 1994, UNESCO has celebrated World Teachers' Day (WTD) internationally every year.

World Teachers' Day is held in Australia on the last Friday in October to avoid coinciding with the school holidays. In 2022, this will be Friday, October 28.

Take a 'hats off' selfie and share your message of appreciation for our teachers on National Teachers Day in October. Picture Shutterstock

There is currently approximately 288,294 full-time equivalent teaching staff across Australian primary and secondary schools, of which 206,838 (71.7 per cent) were women and 81,456 (28.3 per cent) were men. At the same time, there are close to 4 million students to teach.

It's a taxing and tiring job, yet they continue to provide society with qualified adults ready to take on tertiary education or the workforce.

Research shows that teacher quality and school leadership are the two greatest in-school factors impacting student outcomes. - Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL)

The latest data release from the Australian Teacher Workforce Data (ATWD) initiative showed us that nationally in 2020, teachers working full-time reported working 55 hours in a typical week.

Teachers have the greatest in-school impact on the learning lives of our students. They should be celebrated and recognised every day for their incredible role in shaping Australia's students' future.

Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership (AITSL) encourages everyone to get involved in World Teachers' Day to show their appreciation for their tireless work inside and outside the classroom.