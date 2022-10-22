Lithgow Mercury
Live and Local starts Saturday in Lithgow

Updated October 22 2022 - 8:50am, first published 4:30am
City centre retailers will be extending trading in the lead up to Christmas. File photo

Lithgow Council is collaborating with Lithgow city centre retailers and the Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce to offer extended trading in the lead up to Christmas.

