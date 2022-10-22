Live and Local starts Saturday in Lithgow

Lithgow Council is collaborating with Lithgow city centre retailers and the Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce to offer extended trading in the lead up to Christmas.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to come out in support of local shops and businesses on Saturday October 22, 2022.
There will be live music in Cook Street Plaza and Pioneer Park between 10am and 4pm as part of the Lithgow Live and Local Program.
Many of the businesses have committed to embrace this initiative.
They will be extending their trading hours this Saturday, alongside offering other opportunities, during the first of Lithgow's Live and Local program of events leading up to Christmas.
"Combining both the Shop Local and Lithgow Live and Local initiatives gives support to the retailers and the live music industry," Mayor Maree Statham said.
"I remain passionate about highlighting the products and services offered by our business community and showcasing the fantastic talent of our region.
"We are all working together to promote a festive atmosphere in the lead up to Christmas for locals and visitors alike.
"The first event is this Saturday, and we encourage you to come out and see what Lithgow has to offer.
"Please support those who support you. Enjoy the music, grab some take-away and have lunch in Cook Street Plaza or Pioneer Park, browse open shops and shop windows. Get to know your Main Street," Cr Statham said.
Lithgow City Council has partnered with the Live Music Office to reconnect local musicians with venues.
Lithgow Live and Local is fully funded by the Australian Government as part of the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant Program.
As part of the Shop Local program, live music will be provided in Cook Street Plaza and Pioneer Park on the first and third Saturdays of the month, both of which have recently been upgraded under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces Program.
Please note live music in outdoor venues is weather dependent - shopping isn't.
