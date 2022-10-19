Lithgow Hockey has seen an "amazing" influx in participant numbers after changing from a winter competition to a summer competition and opening up to competitors as young as two years of age.
The changes came about after the board of Lithgow Hockey took steps to address dwindling of numbers.
"What an amazing spectacle it was to see not only so many of our returning members, but so many new happy faces out on the turfs last Thursday," Hockey president Brett Baker said.
Lithgow Hockey secretary Guy Mannering echoed the president's enthusiasm for hockey in the city.
"We've changed all of the competitions with juniors and seniors now on a Friday night," Lithgow Hockey secretary Guy Mannering said.
"We could see over a period of time that numbers in Lithgow were dwindling, obviously COVID was a big part of that but we were also competing with sports like soccer, netball and football where the funding from their host associations was a lot more.
"We couldn't compete with those sports.
"We surveyed our members saying we were looking at a summer comp and it came back with a predominant 'Yes', and 'Yes' a Thursday or Friday night was preferred so people could still do with their weekends what they want.
"Our total membership has increased in the last two and a half weeks from 275 to 411, so the decision is a no brainer.
"Hockey NSW is now looking at changing hockey where cold weather is an issue.
"It was for us, as an adult who wants to come down in the freezing cold and who wants to bring an eight or 10 year-old out in Lithgow on a Friday night to play sport.
"Sometimes just because that's the way it was doesn't mean that's the way it has to be.
"We took a big chance but our members are absolutely onboard."
In another big change the club has introduced hockey to some of Lithgow's youngest residents.
"With our juniors we've introduced what we call our Little Flickers, for two to four year-olds which is a first for Lithgow Hockey and probably the central west which is fantastic," Mr Mannering said.
"On Thursday we had about 30 two to four year-olds running around. Basically they're doing fun stuff, basically it's this is the hockey stick, this is the hockey ball.
"And because their attention span is a maximum of five to 10 minutes we then just do something to keep them engaged for a half hour.
"Then at the same time we have our Minkey program running which is our under 9s.
"They learn how to dribble, shoot, those types of things for an hour, basically doing half an hour of drills and half an hour of playing a game.
"We had probably 49 in the program and then we have our Primary School and High School program both of which will be split into teams over the next couple of weeks.
"Once we cement the numbers they'll play a more structured competition."
Described the response to the club's Friday night senior's competition as "nothing short of amazing" Mr Mannering said: "We've got 221 senior registered members, that allows us to have 13 teams across men's and women's with an average of 16 players per team".
"In winter which is normally hockey season for Lithgow we only had eight teams with a nine a side competition.
"It's been absolutely phenomenal," he said.
The summer competition will run through until March 31 with a break for Christmas and all of January.
"They'll be 14 rounds plus finals with six men's teams and seven women's team and within that there are two new teams that have never been formed before," Mr Mannering said.
Securing a liquor licence this season means the club has "a good summer vibe".
"It ties in with the barbecue running, a few beers, playing a bit of sport. It's a good summer vibe down at the hockey complex," Mr Mannering said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
