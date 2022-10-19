Lithgow Mercury

A "good summer vibe" at revamped Lithgow hockey

By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:00am
Hockey at Lithgow's hockey complex on Friday night.

Lithgow Hockey has seen an "amazing" influx in participant numbers after changing from a winter competition to a summer competition and opening up to competitors as young as two years of age.

