Photograph taken at 'iconic' Lithgow site receives a special mention at awards

Lithgow's Mitch Kable, has received a special mention in the Central West is Best Photography competition for his photograph of the Milky Way Galaxy titled "Galactic Ruins".
Regional Development Australia Central West (RDA Central West) has announced the winners of the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition.
The theme this year was 'Central West unmasked', with applicants asked to capture the true nature of the region and unveil little-known hidden gems.
Taken at Lithgow's heritage listed Blast Furnace ruins, the photograph is one of a number Kable took at the site last year.
"I took it about a year ago, it's a long exposure shot of the galaxy taken at a time when I was taking a few shots of the galaxy," a surprised Kable told the Lithgow Mercury.
"Obviously the Blast Furnace (site) is a bit of an iconic image in Lithgow.
"I didn't take it with any real purpose, I took it to post on social media but when this competition came along I entered it along with a few other photos."
"I have a few others of the Blast Furnace from the same night and I had to enter at least one of the shots because they are some of my favourite," he said.
Now in its fourth year, RDA Central West Director, Wayne Sunderland, said the competition continues to grow.
"We received so many outstanding entries across the Junior and Open categories this year, which really made for a tough decision for our judges," Mr Sunderland said.
Kable edited the photograph himself, as he does with all his work.
"I used Lightroom, I didn't photoshop anything, I shoot raw and then just edit to get the colours right but you could say the shot is a bit artistic because the colours aren't quite accurate for the galaxy.
"Since that photo I've taken others that I feel a more colour representative and more accurate to how it looks. With the galaxy you have to do really long exposures, that was probably a 20 second exposure to get the shot," he said.
Describing himself as a hobbyist even though he has been able to sell some of his work online, Kable uses a Cannon EOS R mirrorless camera.
"It's a semi professional camera," he said.
An interest in photography developed in his youth was reignited about five years ago when Kable purchased what he describes as "a basic camera" and lead to him purchasing his EOS R "after looking for a hobby to kill some time".
"I bought a cheap camera to begin with but since then I've dove into and bought the EOS R which is more of a professional camera but it's certainly not top end.
"Lithgow is beautiful (for photograph), there are just so many locations, it's just a beautiful spot," Kable said.
