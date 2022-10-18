Inspirational street choir visiting Lithgow this weekend

A supportive musical community, the Sydney Street Choir, is coming to Lithgow.
The choir aims to inspire and empower those who have experienced homelessness or disadvantage in the community.
They will be visiting Lithgow on a tour to Bathurst, performing at Club Lithgow on Sunday, October 23 between 11.30am and 1.30pm.
Through passionate and honest expression the Sydney Street Choir has inspired audiences around Australia with their uplifting performances.
Special guests at their Lithgow performance will be The Heathens Choir, Lithgow-Leles and the Stoney Broke Band.
Created by Jonathon Welch AO in 2001 the Street Choir is the longest running choir programme of its type in Australia.
The Choir keeps a busy rehearsal and performance schedule, having toured to the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Melbourne and regional NSW, as well as performing dozens of times each year at community and corporate events.
They have recorded a number of CDs, created three original theatre projects and performed with celebrities such as Dami Im, Deni Hines, Angry Anderson, Leo Sayer and many others.
Many choir members have experienced periods of homelessness or other social difficulties and the Choir provides friendship, focus and family when they most need it.
Running three programs at Redfern, Liverpool and at the Dillwynia Women's Prison the choir has over 100 members who sing with it every week.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
