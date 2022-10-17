Lithgow Mercury

New homes being built in Lithgow as part of social housing boost

By Newsroom
Updated October 18 2022 - 5:07am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says affordable housing in Lithgow is a key focus of the NSW Government. Photo supplied

Twelve new dwellings currently under construction in Lithgow under the NSW Government's Social and Affordable Housing Fund program are expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.