New homes being built in Lithgow as part of social housing boost

Twelve new dwellings currently under construction in Lithgow under the NSW Government's Social and Affordable Housing Fund program are expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.
Providing an update on the construction of the new homes, member for Bathurst Paul Toole said some of the dwellings are nearing completion.
"The NSW Government's Social and Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF) program is providing secure and affordable rental housing for people on low incomes with housing needs homes for locals," Mr Toole said.
"People west of the Blue Mountains are feeling the housing squeeze just as much as those in the city and on the coast.
"That's why we are committed to increasing long-term affordable accommodation options right across the state.
"By working with specialist homelessness services to build affordable housing options, we are determined to ease cost of living pressures and make a real difference to the lives of those who need it most."
There are currently 14 general Community Housing Leasing Program (CHLP) leaseholds in the Lithgow LGA managed by Link Wentworth Housing Limited.
The CHLP provides funding to registered community housing providers (CHPs) to head-lease properties from the private rental market to provide social, crisis and transitional housing.
The NSW Government is sustaining its delivery of affordable social housing in regional NSW.
Regional NSW had an average 12% increase in median rents.
This combined with critically low vacancy rates has seen a strain on housing availability.
