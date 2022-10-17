Lithgow Mercury
Grants available for heritage works around Lithgow

Updated October 17 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 10:50pm
Mayor Maree Statham says Council is is encouraging landowners to apply for a grant to undertake minor projects. File photo

Lithgow Council is seeking applications for heritage grants to financially assist property owners in undertaking minor works to preserve the heritage values of heritage listed items.

