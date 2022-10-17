Grants available for heritage works around Lithgow

Lithgow Council is seeking applications for heritage grants to financially assist property owners in undertaking minor works to preserve the heritage values of heritage listed items.
The Lithgow Local Heritage Grants, which have been joint funded in partnership with the NSW Government, aims to assist in improving the heritage values of local and state-listed heritage buildings and places as identified in Council's Local Environmental Plan.
Property owners who meet the assessment criteria may be eligible for up to $2,000 of grant funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis for small projects.
Mayor Maree Statham said: "Lithgow has a rich and diverse history which is widely recognised and celebrated by our community".
"For anyone in the community who has been considering undertaking a small project to help preserve or maintain these heritage items that are representative of Lithgow's past, there is no better time than now".
"Council is encouraging landowners to apply for a grant to undertake minor projects such as external maintenance works that aim to preserve the heritage significance of an item," Cr Statham said.
For further information about the grant, including the eligibility criteria and application form, please visit Council's website.
