Lithgow mayor Maree Statham could not have imagined that a casual conversation in 2012 would lead to what she now believes is the state's biggest Halloween celebrations.
After a COVID enforced break Halloween returns to Lithgow on October 29.
"When I was first mayor in 2012 we had an Economic Development Officer who said 'here's something a little different - Halloween"," Cr Statham said.
"I call it Australia's biggest dress-up party now, it's Halloween-Australia's biggest dress-up party. Some people dress up for Halloween, some dress as fairies, it's just open to the public to wear whatever they might wear.
"And if they don't want to dress up they don't have to. Probably half the crowd dresses up and the other half dress in other things rather than just Halloween.
"It was only Halloween dressing up for the first couple of years, now people have diversified and dress up with whatever they like. Whether it is Halloween or Little Red Riding Hood, it doesn't matter, we welcome everyone.
"It was an idea where I hesitated for five seconds but the town has embraced it, the businesses embrace it and we're hoping this one will be the biggest and best ever.
"We'll just be grateful to have one after a couple of years off," Cr Statham said.
And Halloween 2022 will be affordable for all the family.
"With families doing it tough we want this to be an event for people to enjoy and not feel as though they have to hand out money every time they turn around," Cr Statham said.
With that in mind Lithgow Council has announced the availability of $5 tickets for unlimited rides at Lithgow Halloween 2022.
Even better, there are more rides than ever, and tickets are available for pre purchase.
Three big thrill rides for the adrenaline seekers will be located in Eskbank Street car park, junior rides in Eskbank Street, and the popular Giant Slide and Body Rock will be in Main Street.
Tickets went on sale on Saturday, October 15 from Seven Valleys Visitor Information Centre Lithgow and Lithgow Library.
Sales will be by card only.
Whilst there are no age limits on tickets, it is advised that not all rides will be suitable for all age groups with some rides having height restrictions.
Similarly, some rides may not be suitable for people with certain medical conditions.
"After two years it is so exciting to see Lithgow Halloween return to Main Street. Seven Valleys Tourism and Events promised that this year would be the biggest Halloween yet, and I'm confident they will deliver," Cr Statham said.
Rides will operate from 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Seven Valleys Tourism and Events are encouraging all businesses to create a visual display across the LGA as Lithgow Halloween approaches.
With Lithgow Halloween 2022 set to be the biggest yet, Seven Valleys Tourism and Events are asking businesses to participate by dressing up their windows in the lead up to Halloween, trading during the event hours of 4pm - 9pm and providing an outlet for the 'Trick or Treat' between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, October 29.
Events coordinator Robbie Park said, "We would like to hear from any business that are planning to decorate their windows and participate in the 'Trick or Treat'. We will be creating a 'Trick or Treat' map, so it is important that all participating businesses are listed on the map".
Tourism Manager Simon Francis added "The visual display of windows adorned in Halloween decorations really adds to the appeal of Lithgow Halloween and there will be social media publicity provided for all those businesses who participate".
To notify the Seven Valleys Tourism and Events team of business hours and participation in Lithgow Halloween 2022 please email halloween@lithgow.com or call 1300 760 276.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.