Funding a win-win for school and tradies at Meadow Flat

Meadow Flat Public School principal Michael Wood says a $32,000 grant for the school is a "win-win" as it will see improvements at the school as well as provide work for local tradies.
The NSW government grant will be used to upgrade an outdoor learning area, making use of what is currently an under utilised space in its playground.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole met with school principal Michael Wood to see first hand plans to transform a former sandpit area at the school into a new outdoor learning area.
Mr Toole said a NSW Government Community Partnership Grant of $32,000 would see the project undertaken by local tradies during the upcoming October school break.
"A disused sandpit had been highlighted as a space which could really benefit from a a makeover to convert it into a something special for the benefit of the children," Mr Toole said.
"There's already a roof over a part of that location and now the plan is for the sand to be replaced with a concrete pad as well as having retaining walls, lighting, special outdoor heating strips and furniture installed.
"This project has been on our wish list for some time and being able to undertake this upgrade means so much to our students and teachers alike."
According to Mr Wood, the fact the work will be undertaken by local tradies means the local economy benefits from the initiative as well.
"It's a win-win situation for everyone," he said.
