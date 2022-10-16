Funding a win-win for school and tradies at Meadow Flat

Lithgow Mercury

Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with school leaders and Principal Michael Wood. Photo supplied

Meadow Flat Public School principal Michael Wood says a $32,000 grant for the school is a "win-win" as it will see improvements at the school as well as provide work for local tradies.

