Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham has welcomed the announcement of a big battery proposal for Mount Piper station.
EnergyAustralia announced it was investigating the viability of a battery of up to 500 Megawatt (MW) at its Mount Piper power facility, on Thursday, October 14.
"The project would support future energy security in New South Wales as coal generation retires and more renewables enter the system," Daniel Nugent, Head of Portfolio Development at EnergyAustralia said in a media release.
Ms Statham said If the battery were to go ahead it would mean more jobs for the area as it looks into a greener future.
"It is obviously going to mean more positions of work, which is what we're desperately looking forward to as in time the we replace the power station and coal mining," Ms Statham said.
"I think whatever we can get in our area that's going to promote business and employment is essential."
"We can not keep denying a lot of big industry because we may not believe it is going to be the best thing for our town. We have to make sure our town is going to be sustainable into the future"
Local group Concerned Lithgow Community (CLC) have voiced their support for proposal, despite actively voicing their opposition to the pumped hydro proposal.
"CLC supports the concept of a proposed battery at the existing Mt Piper power station. The support assumes that it is totally independent of the Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro proposal," Spokespeople Rob White and Ray Smith said in a statement.
"The proposed battery will store 500 MW of power with minimal community and environmental impact. By contrast the Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro proposal will only store 335 MW but will have an immensely negative impact on Lake Lyell, Mt Walker, the local community and environment.
"Whilst welcoming the battery concept at the Mt Piper site the groups remains strongly opposed to the Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro proposal."
