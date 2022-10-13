Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

EnergyAustralia's big battery proposal at Mount Piper supports future employment

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:21am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Piper power station with Mayor Maree Statham inset. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham has welcomed the announcement of a big battery proposal for Mount Piper station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.