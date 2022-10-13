The 'Gone Fishing day' event on Sunday, October 9 was successful, despite the influx of rain the day before and the event coinciding with the Bathurst 1000.
According to Central Acclimatisation Society (CAS) secretary, Ray Tang the day was attended by almost 200 participants.
The winning fish of the day was 66 centimetre rainbow trout by 19 year old Oscar Gordon.
Second place was 37 centimetre brown trout by 13 year old Abby Long, who also she took out the juniors section.
Adrian Edgell won the prize for the most amount of redfin caught on the day, despite murky waters as a result of the rain.
Mr Tang said There was a record number of lucky door prizes to be given away, with 46 prizes handed out on the day.
According to Mr Tang, Everybody who caught a fish was awarded a prize due to the amount of generous donations provided by sponsors of the event.
"I'd like to thank the sponsors whose contributions made the day possible," Mr Tang said.
According to Mr Tang the weather turned out well for the day of the event and all participants enjoyed it.
"I believe the event was relatively successful considering the amount of rain and considering the Bathurst 1000 was on at the same time," Mr Tang said.
Numbers were down this year, but I don't think that would discourage us from trying again next year."
