Lithgow Mercury

Gone Fishing Day in Wallerwang successful

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:29am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Gordan being presented 'winning fish of the day' by Mayor Maree Statham and Ray Tang. Picture supplied.

The 'Gone Fishing day' event on Sunday, October 9 was successful, despite the influx of rain the day before and the event coinciding with the Bathurst 1000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.