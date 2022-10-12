WITHOUT an automated external defibrillator (AED) nearby, former yellow Wiggle Greg Page would not have survived after going into cardiac arrest during a performance with the children's group in 2020.
Now, he is doing important advocacy work to bring attention to the need for additional and more visible AEDs in the community.
Mr Page was in Bathurst on Tuesday to work with Industry Training and Assessment Services to make Bathurst a Heart of the Nation community.
He visited several sites in Bathurst to put up brightly coloured Heart of the Nation signs that draw attention to where AEDs are located, as well as met with politicians to further discuss the issue.
"We are trying to making Bathurst a Heart of the Nation community, which means making sure that people know where to find an AED when they need it, so making AEDs more visible, accessible and ensuring that they're actionable, that they're rescue ready, and that people know that they can use it when they need it," Mr Page said.
"You don't have to be first aid trained to save a life with an AED, anybody can use it. They talk you through what to do, so just follow the instructions.
"I always say, if you can listen to instructions and follow instructions, then you can save a life with an AED. They're so simple to use."
Mr Page is in the minority, as most people who go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting don't survive.
Having an AED within three minutes of someone can increase survival rates by 200 to 300 per cent, which is why he would love to see more businesses and community areas have AEDs on the premises.
Industry Training and Assessment Services can guide businesses on how to get an AED for their premises.
It's also important to register the AED with Heart of the Nation.
Registering is free and it allows Heart of the Nation to help make the location of the AED more visible.
The Heart of the Nation signs, for example, are bright yellow to draw the eye.
"In nearly all cases where there is a sign for an AED, it is green and white and that's because it falls under emergency signage standards, but it doesn't have to be that colour," Mr Page said.
"It can be any colour you want, so we've made it bright yellow, so it attracts people's attention so they know where it is and they get familiar with that, so when it comes to the time that they need it, it's like muscle memory."
Heart of the Nation also has a communities program so neighbours can fundraise to get an AED in their street.
For more information about other ways to help increase the number of AEDs, visit www.heartofthenation.com.au/communities.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
