Thomas Rye doesn't take the running of his business lightly. Four days a week, he makes the trek to his restaurant in Wallerawang from his home in Penrith.
Mr Rye has 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry and chose Wallerawang as the place to build his business ventures, despite the vast distance between business and home.
"It's not too far. People ask me, 'why do you go all the way this past week?' If I were to travel to the city and there's a crash, I'm looking at two hours to get there. It takes me an hour and 15-20 to get here. There's no difference. And it's a nicer to drive this way," Mr Rye said.
The drive alone sounds challenging on the best of days, but if you add the recent weather into the equation;It is an indication of the determination Mr Rye has to keep his business running.
"I just taken over here when we had the really bad torrential rains. The Hawkesbury was flooded, Bells Line of Road was pulled down, and just just above Mount Victoria, That slipped. I couldn't get up here," he said.
So I was literally directing the guys here and the team. By phone. It was an experience, but the team did really well. They all stepped up to the plate."
Mr Rye was presented the opportunity to open 'The Kitchen' by chance when the lease for the Bistro at the Commercial Hotel was advertised on Facebook.
"I thought, There's no time like present. Let's just do it," he said.
Mr Rye is expanding his ventures in the area, recently acquiring another popular Wallerawang eatery, 'Mumma Jo's diner'.
"We [Mr Rye and Jo] built a bit of a rapport over time. Jo and her husband Chris used to come in here every now and then and have dinner. Chris's diagnosis was shocking. It was just sheer luck that I happened to be up last Sunday. One of the ladies that work for Jo came up here in tears and said she lost her job because Mumma Jo's was going to close," Mr Rye said.
"I went and spoke to Jo, She wasn't in the best frame of mind, but we came to an agreement. I said I'd love to take it on board. I think it's a great little business, and has potential.
Mr Rye said he intends on keeping the essence of 'Mumma Jo's' such as the name and style of food served, but he has many ideas for where he wants to take the business.
"We'll be revamping the whole menu, but it'll still run on the same sort of lines. We'll have loaded hotdogs, gourmet burgers, kids meals, we're also adding sundaes, loaded shakes, and ice cream floats,"
"I plan on franchising, and taking 'Mumma Jo's nationally, which would be great starting from the little town of Wang.
Despite the changes that will come with the acquisition of Mumma Jo's, Mr Rye intends on continuing to recognise the founder.
"I've changed the logo and Mamma Jo's face isn't on there anymore but I want to keep her in there as Much as I can. If I can get the business to grow the way I want, She'll be a Colonel Sanders style. She'll be there, The founder, the inspiration of the story."
