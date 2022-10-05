Lithgow has been the home to a vast range of palates and eateries throughout the years, but few have remained in the hearts of past and present residents.
The Lithgow Mercury reached out to members of the 'Back to Lithgow reunion Facebook group' to share some of their favourite places in days gone by.
The eatery mentioned the most times on the post was the Classic Cafe. Members reminiscied about the times spent with loved ones.
"The Classic cafe back in the late 60s. Everyone loved it. Great place to meet," Billy Cambridge said.
Jennifer McKinney said it was 'the best cafe in town.'
'Most Saturday afternoons my cousin (Bernice Egan) and myself hung out at the Classic Cafe. Walked out from the vale for a Bill Dicker malted milkshake or banana split sundae. Great times they were," Beverley Williams said.
The Duck inn near the pub known as the 'blood house' was mentioned often on the post and remembered for its pies with peas and fish and chips.
Other fondly remembered eateries mentioned included the Co-op bakery, Telecki's, The Blue Bird and Astria cofee lounge.
Whether a fond moment from their youth or a moment that made their tastebuds go wild, there is no doubt Lithgow eateries provided whatever the heart desired.
"We used to go to telecki's. Way down near the picture theatre. They had the best hamburgers and pinball machines. It was a fun place to hang out," Coleen Inskip said.
"The best of all, the Astria coffee lounge run by Tony, John, Chris and Peter Giokaris. The biggest salad sandwiches Lithgow ever saw and the fantastic iced coffee and iced chocolates served with lashings of fresh cream on top. Never had an iced coffee that good since," Paula Allen said.
"Hot malted milkshake at the old Bluebird or from Jack Little/Jimmy Ferros busy corner milk bar. Salad Roll from the Co-op bakery. Chips from the Duck Inn. Schooner from the Bloodhouse with counter lunch then back to work," Gary Bowen said.
