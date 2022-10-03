Lithgow Mercury

Small field of golfers yields impressive results

By Barry Lang
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:37pm
Just a small field of twelve golfers on the course on Thursday. Nevertheless, the scores were pretty good; Ben Turner had a good round of 28 points for the twelve holes. Peter Marks was the runner-up with 23 points. Kim Rawlings was closest to the pin on the 7th hole, and Paul Behan and Darren Gordon earnt themselves a ball each.

