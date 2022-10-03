Small field of golfers yields impressive results

Saturday was a pleasant spring day and attracted a moderate field considering it was part of the long weekend. The greens had just had some renovation work done, making putting tricky. Despite this, the scores were much as normal. Barry Lang mastered the conditions and had a good round for 83/71 to win the A grade medal. Chris Kalos was not far behind with a solid round of 82/72 to be runner-up. Rob McGrath won the A grade scratch ball with a fine round of 78. Part of Rob's round included an eagle on the fifth hole. Anthony Borton won the A grade putting with 29 putts.