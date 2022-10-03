Small field of golfers yields impressive results

Just a small field of twelve golfers on the course on Thursday. Nevertheless, the scores were pretty good; Ben Turner had a good round of 28 points for the twelve holes. Peter Marks was the runner-up with 23 points. Kim Rawlings was closest to the pin on the 7th hole, and Paul Behan and Darren Gordon earnt themselves a ball each.
Saturday was a pleasant spring day and attracted a moderate field considering it was part of the long weekend. The greens had just had some renovation work done, making putting tricky. Despite this, the scores were much as normal. Barry Lang mastered the conditions and had a good round for 83/71 to win the A grade medal. Chris Kalos was not far behind with a solid round of 82/72 to be runner-up. Rob McGrath won the A grade scratch ball with a fine round of 78. Part of Rob's round included an eagle on the fifth hole. Anthony Borton won the A grade putting with 29 putts.
Phil Cummings had a good round for 89/72 to win the B grade medal; Phil's round of 89 won him the B grade scratch ball; Phil also won the B grade putting with 31 putts. Sam Gascoigne was the B grade runner-up with 94/73.
Balls went to Alan Cairney, Luke Christie-Johnston and Kim Rawlings. The nearest pin on the first was Jake Ribbons and Sam Gascoigne on the 17th. Neither was what you would call close to the pin at a distance of 8 meters.
Golf on Monday only attracted a small field of 13 players, which was a bit disappointing considering it was a lovely sunny day. Andrew Yeo had 36 points to be the winner, and Jake Ribbons, with 35 points, was the runner-up.
Arrangements have been made to have Henry Brind return for some golf tuition. Henry will be at the course on Friday the 14th of October. If you are interested in learning the game and getting some tips to improve your game, there is a booking sheet in the clubhouse or give Barry a call on 0448 099 801. Henry will run a program for juniors; no equipment is necessary, so come and learn some golfing skills.
Golf next Saturday will be an eighteen-hole Stableford event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.