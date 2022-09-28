Local SES units continue to respond to a number of calls, following an intense hail storm in the region on Tuesday evening.
According to the Lithgow unit, it received three consecutive calls from 10:15pm on Tuesday, September 27.
The Portland unit said they have responded to five calls, with another four to be attended to on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 26.
"We are still receiving calls," Kim Phillips of the Portland unit said.
Many of the calls have been in relation to water leakage, According to Patrick Gennari, Inspector of the SES Lithgow unit.
"Water leaking into roofs and ceiling space. What happens is the gutters fill and overflow and sometimes they wash back in either the tin or the roof tiles," Mr Gennari said.
"With the amount of hail, it was also causing some blockage, allowing the water to flow down."
There wasn't any major damage for the majority of call-outs, with exception to one home, according to Mr Gennari.
"The water damage on the first house was quite extensive. The Gentleman had to move out of the home, just to be safe. The ceiling is that waterlogged it could potentially collapse,"
Mr Gennari described his own experience during the moment the hailstorm hit the area.
"It was very intense. I left our headquarters just before 10pm to head home and on the way out, we recieved our first job so I turned around and went back. On the Great Western Highway, it was intense. You could hardly see." Mr Gennari said.
According to Mr Gennari, preparation for such weather events is extremely limited, with housing design a factor in this.
"There's not a great deal you can do, unfortunately it's mother nature, the only thing you can probably do is continue to maintain your gutters to reduce potential damage."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance of further storms on Wednesday afternoon (September, 28/9) and on Saturday, October 1.
