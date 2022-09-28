Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow and Portland SES respond to calls after 'intense' hail storm

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:41am, first published 1:02am
The intense hail storm blanketed the region and caused water damage. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Local SES units continue to respond to a number of calls, following an intense hail storm in the region on Tuesday evening.

