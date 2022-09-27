La Salle bid an emotional farewell to their Year 12 class of 2022 on Friday, September 23.
A Graduation Mass was held to honour the achievements in their final year of schooling and wish them well as they prepare for their HSC exams.
Year 12 Award Recipients 2022
School Captains Tabitha Neville and Cian O'Regan presented Mrs Rebecca Walsh, a representative from Ronald McDonald House Orange with a cheque from their fundraising throughout the year.
Staff and students from La Salle Academy congratulate all Year 12 students on completing their thirteen years of schooling, and wish them all the very best as they now prepare for their HSC exams next month.
