An emotional morning of achievements, awards and memories were presented from the past six years of schooling as we farewelled Year 12 during their Graduation Ceremony on Friday, Septemeber 23.
The day recognised the outstanding effort students have achieved during this year.
The school auditorium was filled with parents, grandparents and friends, all attending were extremely proud of the high standard of recipients that took out a wide array of prestigious, academic, sporting and cultural awards.
Year 12 Dux was awarded to Sam Doran, Dux is the highest average marks of all subjects combined during Year 12. Closely followed by Kaden Lucas, Wade Fraser and Macayla Lamb all accepting the Centennial Coal awards for 2nd and 3rd highest average marks overall during Year 12.
Mr Loupos, Principal, congratulated Sam Doran on receiving the Dux Award Sponsored by Thales Australia.
To achieve first in Year 12 is a reflection Sam's consistent work ethic throughout his time at Lithgow High School. He is an outstanding hard working dedicated student, who fully deserves to be recognised.
Sam was also presented with the following awards:
Barry F Cosier Memorial Award for English
Lithgow Musical Society Award for Excellence in Performing Arts Award
Mr Dunn, Year 12 Adviser would like to personally congratulate Year 12 on their achievements, especially those who received a special award and the students who achieved academic excellence.
Their consistent hard work and classroom performances have been rewarded with this recognition.
To all of Year 12, we wish you the greatest success in your HSC and whatever path you choose into the future. It has been a pleasure to see you grow into the mature young adults you are today; you will be missed by all.
