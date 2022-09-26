Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow High School farewells Year 12, 2022

By Lithgow High School
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
An emotional morning of achievements, awards and memories were presented from the past six years of schooling as we farewelled Year 12 during their Graduation Ceremony on Friday, Septemeber 23.

