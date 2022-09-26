Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow to host Australian Caravan Club Muster

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:34am, first published 3:00am
Caravan Club Chairman, Ken Newton, Linda Armour, John Porter and Neil Cochran. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The Lithgow region is set to come alive with visitors from all over the country, with the Australian Caravan Club holding their National muster from October 14 to 23.

