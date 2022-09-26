The Lithgow region is set to come alive with visitors from all over the country, with the Australian Caravan Club holding their National muster from October 14 to 23.
The event will host approximately 240 people from Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.
According to Chairman, Ken Newton and Coordinator Neil Cochran, the club is hoping to showcase all the region has to offer and boost tourism to the area.
"It's all the seven valleys because now that there's a rebranding focus on the region. And not just the town, Lithgow can become a place people want to drive to, instead of driving through" Mr Newton said.
"For me, it's important that the community benefits and it's important that Lithgow starts to reinvent itself," Mr Cochran said.
The muster will host special events that benefit local organisations such as Can Assist and the Girl Guides.
"We've got the Girl Guides coming to cook a welcome barbecue for us, which they'll get paid for and that's theirs. We are also working with Can Assist. They're going to do a morning tea. They will get the proceeds from it," Mr Cochran said.
"We've got barefoot bowls organised across the two clubs, and for the privilege of playing barefoot bowls, people donated money to Can Assist. We're going to run a raffle for the entire time and the proceeds of that will go to Can Assist as well."
The Caravan Club visitors will be taking up residence in the showground for the duration of the muster.
"This [The showground] will be busy all the time. There will also be a lot of people going out in the area because it has so much to offer," Mr Newton said.
The Caravan Club was formed in 2006 as a means to protect the interests of Caravan and RV owners, part of the Caravan Club's mission is to advocate for maintaining safety standards of the vehicles.
Their National Musters are held in various locations around the country and offer members a chance to explore and connect with other members and the community they are staying in.
"We've organised just a few bus trips to explore the region. That's really a case of there's a whole range of choices for people who are attending to look at what they want to do," Mr Newton said.
"When they get a chance to meet people from other parts of the country. Some of these people build friendships over time."
According to Mr Newton, this will be the first muster since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
