The closure of the Lithgow private hospital will have a significant impact on senior citizens in the region, who utilise the facility for their specialist appointments according to one regular patient.
Jean Taylor, who sees two specialists at the private hospital, is concerned that the future of these specialist appointments hasn't been clarified.
Travel is also a significant issue for elderly residents who need to access these essential services, as many are unable to to do so.
"I am worried, because I don't have any other way to travel these appointments," Ms Taylor said.
"A lot of other seniors will have difficulty attending their specialist appointments as it isn't always possible for them to travel, especially longer distances."
The Lithgow Mercury contacted the hospital board, who at the time of publishing haven't commented.
Lithgow City Council have been advocating for medical services to be retained in the community and have met with the board to discuss issues and provide any possible assistance.
"LCP conducts more than 11,000 specialist consultations and more than 800 day surgery procedures each year" said Mayor, Maree Statham.
"I am also informed that there are other specialists considering practicing out of LCP in the immediate future as there is a high demand for these medical services".
"It is a challenge to provide appropriate health services to rural and regional communities, like Lithgow. I believe the LCP model of delivery, which was established by the local community and has successfully drawn specialist medical services to Lithgow for 22 years now, is actually an example of how to meet this challenge.
According to Ms Statham, Council is concerned that local delivery of services offered by the private hospital will cease, which will potentially have adverse implications on the well-being of the community.
"Any reduction in private health services in Lithgow would undoubtedly have flow-on implications for the performance of other medical services and assets clustered around Lithgow Hospital," Ms Statham said.
Ms Taylor said she wants clarification on the future of her specialist appointments, as would many other senior citizens.
"This is a concerning issue for the seniors in the area, our health services are uncertain, and we don't need to be worrying about how to access our specialists in the community," Ms Taylor said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.