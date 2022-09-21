Lithgow High School student, Sam Doran has ended his Secondary schooling on a high note, after receiving the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.
Sam received the award for his exemplary performance in his subjects and his leadership.
"The award is for student achievement. It's a combination of kind of everything. Sporting achievements, cultural achievements, things you've done around the school and its community, and everything that encompasses with that," Sam said.
Sam expressed his joy in being one of 40 students in the whole state to receive the award and highlighted that students in regional areas can excel.
"It felt pretty astonishing. It was nice to see that it's not just people from the city who can win big awards, but, also people from everywhere," he said.
Principal of Lithgow High School, Foty Loupos also highlighted that students in Lithgow have the opportunity to achieve great things, as well as praising Sam's attributes that saw him win the award.
" Sam is musically talented, he's an athlete. He's represents the school. He represents the community and his peers. He's well respected. He's diligent," Mr Loupos said
"He is someone who is in the musical, he's an athlete, he's an all-rounder. He represents the school and still manages to get first in every one of his subjects. He ranked first in every single one of these subjects,"
"I think recognising students regardless of where they're from is the most important thing. Lithgow's like every other place. We have excellence and excellence should be recognised. No matter where you find it."
Mr Loupos also expressed his pride in seeing Sam recieve the award and will always fondly remember him for his performance in the School musical 'The Pirates of Penzance' earlier this year.
"I'm very proud. He's always going be the pirate king for me, This is my first year here an it was my first musical here at Lithgow High,"
"In my first year to be able to recognise someone like Sam and go and see him receive the award up on stage. It was a very proud moment."
As High School draws to an end for Sam, he reflected on his time and achievements as he prepares himself for a new chapter in life.
"Senior leadership, being involved as a school captain has been one of the favourite parts of schooling throughout. I was in the SRC from Year seven to 11. I think just being able to work with a great bunch of people learn new skills, and also just serving the school in that sort of way has been just something I've really enjoyed and I've grown a lot,"
"I don't think it's quite sunk in yet [that school is over], but I think I'm excited to move on to whatever next year has to hold. I will definitely miss this place. It's been a great journey."
