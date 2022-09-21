Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow High School student Sam Doran recieves Minister's award in Education

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 22 2022 - 2:11am, first published September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Lithgow High School Principal, Foty Loupos with Sam Doran holding his award. Picture supplied.

Lithgow High School student, Sam Doran has ended his Secondary schooling on a high note, after receiving the Minister's Award for Excellence in Student Achievement.

