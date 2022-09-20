Your go-to guide for getting organised ahead of the New Year

As we surpass the halfway mark of the year, minds begin to wander about the milestones we have left within 2022. Halloween, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. Before you know it January will once again rear its head to signal the beginning of yet another year filled with possibilities.



But for many of us, these resolutions will become nothing more than faded promises to ourselves, silly wishes that we know will never come true. After all, you don't need a New Year as an excuse for self-improvement, if you wanted to make a change you could do it tomorrow. So, that's exactly what we're going to do, make that change now.

In this article, we detail how exactly you can not only get organised but stay organised so that this New Year's your resolutions aren't simply a well-intentioned passing thought.



So, find a comfy spot and get those pens ready for some serious note-taking, it's time to talk about organisational skills.

Enlist organisational tools

Sometimes the key to getting organised is getting yourself a few little gadgets to make the whole process a bit more fun, whilst also of course being functional. The number one tool to have within your kit for the incoming year is a 2023 diary.



This is going to be where you write down those vital tidbits of information, from due dates to important events and occasions. Diaries can be the perfect home to house little motivational quotes to help kickstart your week the right way.



And whilst 2022 may have been a year where you half-heartedly typed out a borderline cryptic note and left it in your phone calendar for future you to attempt to decode, 2023 will be the year where you start off on the right page, literally.



Getting your diary ahead of time negates that panicked rush when the year has already well and truly started and you're combing through online stores looking for a planner when it is in fact already February.

Whilst a diary is super important for your day-to-day, you can recruit the assistance of a few other tools, one of which is the humble whiteboard. A fond memory of our school days, the whiteboard has now found its new home within our bedrooms.



Use it to write out goals for the week that perhaps are not as set in stone as the contents within your diary or little reminders for yourself. A whiteboard can also be used to take stock of the week, what went well, what didn't? Organised people will always reflect on their productivity and look for room to improve.

Of course, honourable mentions go out to our fluoro friends, the highlighters and the sticky notes. These vibrant stationary bits can be used as an attention grabber, signalling to pay attention to this specific note as it is of particular importance. Whilst these are of course an important aspect of staying organised, they are above all, a bit of fun. There is nothing better than adding a little colour to your day after all.

Start good habits early

But why start your New Year's resolutions prior to the New Year you may ask yourself. Well, the thing with these resolutions is that they so often fail due to no real want for them to succeed. Sure, you may plan to be more organised, more healthy, or more social, but once the high of the fresh start wears off, so do these plans for the "new you".



Prior to 2023, consider what it is that you want to achieve, and what recurring problems, or wishes you find yourself thinking about frequently in the present. A runner doesn't simply wake up and race, they have to train in the lead-up to the big event in order to get the best result. So, think of January 1st as your big race, in order to succeed you need to put in the work beforehand.

Without the pressure of the New Year looming, you can start your resolutions nice and easily, if you're looking to be a little more active, join a class. Want to be a bit more social? Try adding one more coffee catchup a week into your rotation, or better yet, combine the two with a coffee and walk.



It's time to gossip to get those heart rates up. Once you have successfully integrated one resolution into your routine, you can begin your next. And, by January, your resolution will be to simply keep up these great habits in which you've already laid the foundation.

Work out what works best

The thing with starting your organisational habits ahead of the New Year is that you can understand what works for you, and what doesn't. Every person is different, so whilst some may thrive in social situations, others may seek refuge in a quiet space. Whilst some people may get that runner's high, others may just want to run and hide.



Sure, it's not ideal to try something new and then quit when you've barely had a chance to properly try, but continuing to push yourself when an activity makes you miserable isn't going to score you any points. In fact, it'll likely just make it more difficult to stick with it long-term, and longevity and consistency are the aims of the game.

During this pre-New Year period, you have the luxury of playing trial and error. If an increased focus on fitness is your main aim, you may notice unsupervised runs or gym sessions don't work for you, but fun and varied classes do. If you're looking to spend more time with your friends, but expensive dinners don't feel sustainable, relaxed Sunday morning coffees are now something you can look forward to.



It is all about understanding your needs, and your boundaries and then putting this information into practice. By the time December 31st rolls around and everyone is discussing their prospective resolutions you'll be well ahead of the eight ball.

Getting organised can be an easier said than done type of situation. It can be fun to make plans for how you'll become the "new you" but unfortunately, this is often nothing more than the illusion of productivity. Just because someone has all the tools doesn't mean they know how to use them.

