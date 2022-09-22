Setting the standards high Advertising Feature

The dedicated team from Lean and Bennett Toyota have taken out the 2022 Best Toyota Service Department in NSW. Picture supplied

Lean and Bennett Toyota have once again been rewarded for their amazing service record having taken out the 2021 award for the Best Toyota Service Department in NSW



While excellent service has always been the focus at Lean and Bennett Toyota, Dealer Principal, Rhys Bennett, said that receiving the acknowledgment from Toyota Australia was always the pinnacle for any Toyota Dealership.



"This is the second time we've received the state's highest award,: he said. "It's a huge achievement, especially when we're competing against larger, city based dealerships."

The are a team of eight mechanics at Lean and Bennett Toyota, led by the dependable Kylie Kemp.



Kylie was appointed Service Manager in 2018 and since then the team have won a number of Toyota awards for excellence, which is an amazing reflection of their exceptional team.



In addition, Kylie is setting the bar high as the first female Service Manager to win NSW Toyota Service Excellence not once, but twice.

On average, the team at Lean and Bennett Toyota service and repair over 600 vehicles every month. When asked what makes the team the best in the state, Rhys said that the secret was investing in their mechanics.



"We want them to be as highly trained possible," he said. "They are constantly being trained and constantly learning to keep up with the ever changing technology in today's new cars."

Rhys also reflected on the customer experience at Lean and Bennett Toyota. "Our customer experience is recognised as one of the best in the industry, and our team have won multiple awards in the recent Toyota Skills Contest and the Toyota Awards Night," he said.



"While it's wonderful to win awards, what makes this acknowledgement extra special is that it's our customer surveys that drive the results to make us the winner.



"We're a strong believer of providing an exceptional customer experience to everyone who visits our dealership".