The serenity of a fire pit, flashback music, and a cranky possum

It's been a tough day, week, year - or three. You fill the gaps.
No surprises that at times I yearn to drift back to a time when things were simpler.
And I may just have stumbled across the perfect 'time machine'.
It comes in the form of a backyard fire pit, and some favourite tunes from the past.
After one particularly crazy day recently this combination proved to be just what was needed to unwind.
A few potatoes wrapped in foil, cooked in the fire pit coals and served with sour cream and cheese, all washed down with a glass of wine, and the tranquil setting was complete.
I must confess that the resident possum living in the trees, and possibly the roof space in my backyard shed, was not particularly impressed.
However, his protesting as he jumped on the shed roof and leaped from tree to tree was entertaining - better than being indoors watching television or scrolling on a phone.
His behaviour, watching the dancing flames and the old tunes in the background ensured some great conversation between my husband and myself.
We reflected on memories stirred by certain songs, we discussed the disappointment of having no bacon to add to those hot potatoes and we contemplated the possibility of the possum jumping on us if we didn't keep a close eye on it.
The good news is that we came out of the experience unscathed, more relaxed and certain do it again.
Without a doubt it was a far better evening than sitting inside watching television - even with the cranky possum.
I highly recommend this form of relaxation.
