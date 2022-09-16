Long ambulance and hospital wait times as demand remains "historically high"

Ambulance response times, emergency room wait times and waiting times for elective surgery remain high in Lithgow as health services continue to contend with high caseloads, according to the latest health performance data released on Wednesday, September 14.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI)'s latest Healthcare Quarterly report tracked activity and performance for public health services across NSW between April and June of this year.
BHI Acting Chief Executive Hilary Rowell said, across the state, patients typically waited longer for hospital and ambulance services over the quarter, as activity remained at "historically high" levels.
"NSW healthcare services continued to experience pressures in April to June, with sustained COVID-19 case numbers and the arrival of the winter flu season," she said.
Throughout the quarter, Lithgow Hospital's emergency room saw 3,043 attendances - a 2.3 percent drop compared to emergency room attendances in the same quarter last year.
There has been a drop in the percentage of patients receiving care on time - with 77.6 percent starting treatment on time this quarter compared to the same quarter last year when 84 percent of patients presenting to emergency received on-time care.
Lithgow's Hospital's emergency department performed slightly better than the Nepean Blue Mountains Health District as a whole, where only 50.2 percent of patients started treatment on time.
Across NSW, only six in 10 patients (62.8 percent) were seen on time, the lowest of any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010.
"Our additional analysis shows that one in five patients who leave without, or before completing treatment, tend to re-present to an ED within three days," said Ms Rowell.
Ambulance services in Lithgow and Mudgee responded to 2,544 calls for help in this quarter - up 7.9 percent compared to the same time last year. The median time for an ambulance to respond to an emergency in Lithgow and Mudgee was 15 minutes and for urgent calls, 19 minutes
Slower ambulance response times was a trend across the state with half of the 175,892 ambulance responses to emergency patients taking more than 16.3 minutes - the longest since 2010.
"Demand for ambulance responses remained high, particularly for patients requiring an emergency (P1) response, and patients waited longer for an ambulance than in any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010," said Ms Rowell.
Wait times also remain high for elective surgeries with 1,868 read-for-surgery patients on the waiting list at Dubbo Base Hospital in June, including 36 waiting for urgent surgery. In March there were 1,764 on the waitlist.
The median wait time for urgent surgery is 25 days, 70 days for semi-urgent surgery and 361 days for non-urgent surgery. The wait time for urgent and semi-urgent elective surgery has gone up compared to the same quarter last year.
This trend is consistent across NSW, with half of all patients across the state waiting 339 days for non-urgent surgery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.